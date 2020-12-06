Georgia school campus on lockdown amid report of intruder

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.

The school said via Twitter that the suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The school is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.