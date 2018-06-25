Georgia pilot, grandson unhurt in Alabama plane crash

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia man and his young grandson avoided injury when a small airplane crashed and burned while making an emergency landing in Alabama.

News outlets report the engine of a small aircraft quit as the pilot was attempting to land at the Alexander City airport on Sunday morning. The plane had left Peachtree City, Georgia.

Officials say the pilot managed to steer the aircraft toward a field near a fast-food restaurant, but the plane clipped power lines and trees before going down about a quarter-mile from a runway.

The pilot and his grandson were the only two people aboard, and both got out without injury before the wreckage caught fire. Airport Manager Mike Smith calls the outcome a miracle.

Officials haven't released the name of the pilot or the boy.