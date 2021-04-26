Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes SUDHIN THANAWALA, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 4:37 p.m.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders would publicly acknowledge that it was a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags and remove the carving from its logo under proposals unveiled Monday to address criticism of its Confederate legacy.
Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park's board, saying Stone Mountain needed to change to remain financially viable but couldn't “cancel history.” The board did not immediately vote on any of them.
SUDHIN THANAWALA