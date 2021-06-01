Georgia high court upholds man's death sentence

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's highest court on Tuesday upheld a man's death sentence for killing his ex-fiancée's adult son, saying he failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he is intellectually disabled.
Rodney Young, 53, was convicted of murder and sentenced to die in the 2008 slaying of Gary Jones in Covington. The Georgia Supreme Court upheld his convictions and sentences, though some of the justices questioned the constitutionality of the state's tough burden of proof of intellectual disability to avoid execution.