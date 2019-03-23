Georgia county seeks to stop suicides on coastal bridge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A community in coastal Georgia is asking state officials to help stop people from jumping to their deaths from a towering suspension bridge.

The Glynn County Commission approved a resolution calling on Georgia lawmakers and the state Department of Transportation to take action aimed at preventing suicides on the Sydney Lanier Bridge in the port city of Brunswick.

The Brunswick News reports at least 10 people have killed themselves by jumping from the bridge since it opened in 2003.

The resolution passed unanimously by the commission Thursday doesn't specify a solution.

San Francisco is installing a suicide net beneath the sides of the Golden Gate Bridge. But the project's $211 million cost has made it controversial.

Information from: The News, http://www.thebrunswicknews.com