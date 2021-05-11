Georgia could cut jobless benefits to push more toward work

ATLANTA (AP) — After announcing last week that he plans to require people receiving unemployment benefits to resume searching for work, Georgia's labor commissioner now says he's considering cutting federal benefits to workers in an effort to push them back into the workforce.
Kersha Cartwright, a spokesperson for elected Republican Mark Butler, said Butler and Gov. Brian Kemp met on Monday and discussed possibilities such as cutting the $300-a-week federal supplement to unemployed workers or cutting off special federal benefits to people not usually eligible for state unemployment.