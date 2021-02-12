Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Melton to step down Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 12:08 p.m.
FILE - Harold Melton, Chief Justice for the Supreme Court of Georgia, speaks during a dedication of the state's new Nathan Deal Judicial Center Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Judges say Georgia's court system could take years to dig out of a backlog of jury trials delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Melton told lawmakers during hearings Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 that it could take one to two years to catch up.
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton talks about the Georgia criminal justice system at the Municipal Building in Augusta, Ga. Melton announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 that he is stepping down on July 1. Melton said in a statement that he did not yet know what he would do next, but that he is exploring opportunities "for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family."
3 of3
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Friday that he is stepping down on July 1.
Melton said in a statement that he doesn't yet know what he'll do next, but that he is exploring opportunities “for the next season of life that will allow me to best serve our legal community and my extended family.”