Georgia Sen. Loeffler and GOP candidate Greene set event

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler will be hitting the campaign trail again Thursday with fellow Georgia Republican and congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has peddled in racist tropes and bizarre QAnon conspiracy theories.

The two are scheduled to appear together in Dallas, Georgia, in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta.

Loeffler is locked in a multi-candidate election to keep the Senate seat that Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to earlier this year. She has been vying with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins for the votes of conservatives in a race that's likely to go to a January runoff if no one gains a majority. Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, is the leading Democratic candidate.

Greene has a history of bolstering QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is secretly fighting enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

In a series of videos Greene also alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices, claimed Black and Hispanic men are held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” and pushed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish, collaborated with the Nazis.

Greene won the Republican nomination for northwest Georgia's heavily Republican 14th Congressional District seat and became unopposed when Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out.

Loeffler and Greene have appeared together since Greene won the Republican nomination. It's unclear if either of the women intends to endorse the other on Thursday. Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O'Dea declined to comment.