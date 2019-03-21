Georgia-Pacific plans $30M upgrade to Georgia lumber mill

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Georgia-Pacific says it plans to invest $30 million at its lumber mill in Rome, Georgia.

The Rome News-Tribune reported this week that officials say the investment in new equipment will not directly create jobs at the facility, which currently has about 160 employees. Company spokesman Rick Kimble says the investment will ensure the viability of existing jobs.

Plant manager Ken McDonald says the plant accepts about 100 truckloads of raw timber per day, with the goal of shipping out about 30 truckloads of finished lumber. The newspaper says the upgrades will increase lumber production by 20 percent.

Georgia-Pacific says work for the upgrades is expected to begin this summer and finish this fall. It says this is the largest investment in the plant since the company acquired it in 2013.

