Georgia Gov. Deal makes endorsement in race to succeed him













Photo: Jenna Eason, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, right, responds to Secretary of State Brian Kemp's remarks about his office's role in the investigations of sexual misconduct complaints, which took place at two Massage Envy clinics, during the second and final televised debate at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15 in Atlanta. Cagle says that Kemp is diverting accountability for the complaints when "it is (Kemp's) responsibility." The runoff to decide the Republican candidate for governor will be held July 24. (Jenna Eason/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, right, responds to Secretary of State Brian Kemp's remarks about his office's role in the investigations of sexual misconduct complaints, which took place at two Massage Envy clinics, ... more Photo: Jenna Eason, AP Image 2 of 4 Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle speaks about Atlanta traffic during the second and final televised debate at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Atlanta. The runoff to decide the Republican candidate for governor will be held July 24. (Jenna Eason/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle speaks about Atlanta traffic during the second and final televised debate at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Atlanta. The runoff to decide the Republican ... more Photo: Jenna Eason, AP Image 3 of 4 Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, right, speaks during the second and final televised debate for the republican runoff with Secretary of State Brian Kemp at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Atlanta. The runoff to decide the Republican candidate for governor will be held July 24. (Jenna Eason/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, right, speaks during the second and final televised debate for the republican runoff with Secretary of State Brian Kemp at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in ... more Photo: Jenna Eason, AP Image 4 of 4 Secretary of State Brian Kemp, left, smiles at Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle during the second and final televised debate at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15 in Atlanta. The runoff to decide the Republican candidate for governor will be held July 24. (Jenna Eason/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Secretary of State Brian Kemp, left, smiles at Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle during the second and final televised debate at a Channel 2 Action News studio on Sunday, July 15 in Atlanta. The runoff to decide the ... more Photo: Jenna Eason, AP Georgia Gov. Deal makes endorsement in race to succeed him 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has endorsed Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the Republican primary runoff to succeed him.

Deal made the endorsement Monday in Atlanta, calling Cagle the "the best one to continue" the work he started as governor.

The key endorsement, from a governor seen as leading the state on a path to economic prosperity, comes at a pivotal time for Cagle. He is locked in a contentious runoff battle with Secretary of State Brian Kemp that will be decided July 24.

Kemp has made a late surge in the polls since releasing more of a secret recording in which Cagle can be heard saying he backed what he called "bad public policy" for political gain.

The winner faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.