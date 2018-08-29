Georgia: 2 dead, 6 ill from mosquito-borne viruses

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say mosquito-borne viruses have killed two people and made six others ill in Georgia.

The Department of Public Health says one death was from Eastern equine encephalitis and the other from West Nile virus, which also made the others ill.

A spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution it's against department policy to say which counties had cases.

WSB-TV reports that Eastern equine encephalitis is rare, with only a few human cases reported each year nationwide.

The department recommends precautions against mosquitoes such as:

—Staying inside at dusk and dawn;

—Wearing long, loose-fitting clothes;

—Using insect repellant;

—Making sure household screens are intact so mosquitoes cannot get inside;

—And making sure nothing in your yard holds standing water. Experts say even a bottle cap can hold enough water for mosquito larvae.