Gen. Milley key to military continuity as Biden takes office ROBERT BURNS, AP National Security Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 8:06 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies to Senate Armed Services Committee about the budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden will inherit Milley as his senior military adviser, and although Biden could replace him, he likely won't. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John's Church, in Washington. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley put his own job on the line by apologizing for being part of the entourage that accompanied Trump to a photo op outside a church near the White House after peaceful protesters were forcibly removed from the area. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrives for the presentation of the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A Princeton-educated history buff with the gift of gab, Milley has been a staunch defender of the military’s apolitical tradition even as President Donald Trump packed the Pentagon with political loyalists. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — In taking charge of a Pentagon battered by leadership churn, the Biden administration will look to one holdover as a source of military continuity: Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
President-elect Joe Biden will inherit Milley as his senior military adviser, and although Biden could replace Milley, he likely won't.