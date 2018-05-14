Gasoline prices in Rhode Island continue to rise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is up another five cents per gallon.

AAA Northeast said Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.90 per gallon. That's three cents higher than the national average.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 59 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA found gas in Rhode Island selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon and as high as $3.09.

AAA says a number of factors are contributing to rising prices, including geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices.