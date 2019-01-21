Gasoline prices falling in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — Gasoline prices continue to fall across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

AAA Northeast reports that average prices in Massachusetts fell three cents over the past week to $2.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That is 12 lower than at the start of the year.

The average price in Rhode Island is reported at $2.36, down a dime from the beginning of January.

The average price reported a year ago was $2.51 in Massachusetts and $2.54 in Rhode Island.

AAA says prices in the region remain higher than the national average, which at last check was $2.24 a gallon.

AAA says it pays to shop around. It found prices ranged from $2.17 to $3.05 in Massachusetts and from $2.23 to a high of $2.59 in Rhode Island.