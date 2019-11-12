https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Gas-up-3-cents-per-gallon-in-Massachusetts-14829211.php
Gas up 3 cents per gallon in Massachusetts
BOSTON (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has increased 3 cents as trade tensions between the U.S. and China cool.
AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.51 per gallon. That is a dime lower than the national average, and 23 cents lower than the Massachusetts price a year ago.
AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire says crude prices increased as a result of increased optimism that China and the U.S. — the world's two largest crude consumers — are continuing to resolve ongoing trade tensions.
AAA found a wide range in prices for regular, from a high of $3.05 per gallon to a low of $2.29.
