Gas tax supporters optimistic as bill goes to divided House

Gov. Kay Ivey unveils her infrastructure proposal and gas tax plan during a news conference near an old bridge in Maplesville, Ala. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Gov. Kay Ivey unveils her infrastructure proposal and gas tax plan during a news conference near an old bridge in Maplesville, Ala. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Photo: Mickey Welsh, AP Photo: Mickey Welsh, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Gas tax supporters optimistic as bill goes to divided House 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Backers of a proposed gas tax increase are expressing optimism as the bill heads to a divided House of Representatives.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction in the state.

Rep. Bill Poole, the sponsor of the gas tax legislation, said he is optimistic they can secure the votes to pass the measure.

Ivey has pitched the increase as a necessity to address crumbling state infrastructure. However, the Republican governor faces opposition from some members of her own party.

The Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee last week approved a resolution opposing the increase.

The legislative session begins Tuesday.