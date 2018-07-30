Gas prices up a little in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have gone up slightly in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets in Maine and Vermont found that average retail gasoline prices in the states went up 1.5 cents last week. In Maine, the average price was $2.84 a gallon. In Vermont, it was $2.88 a gallon. In New Hampshire, the price went up less than a penny to an average price of $2.79 a gallon.

The national average is $2.84 per gallon. It's dropped half a cent per gallon in the last month and stands 53.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.