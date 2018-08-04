Gas prices rise in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices in New Jersey have done an about-face, rising in some areas after the previous week's slight decreases.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in New Jersey was $2.91, up two cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.41 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.87 a gallon, up a penny from last week. The national average a year ago was $2.33 a gallon.

Analysts expect prices to trend higher and remain unpredictable heading into the final weeks of the summer driving season.