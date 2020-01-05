Gas prices on the rise in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gas prices are up thanks to holiday travelers and ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

That's according to AAA-Mid Atlantic, which says average prices were higher both nationally and across the Delaware Valley region, Delaware State News reported Sunday.

In Delaware, gasoline cost $2.38 per gallon Friday, compared to $2.34 a week ago and $2.10 at the same time last year.

AAA said that while it expects gas prices to dip in the coming weeks as a decrease in demand for gasoline typically follows the holiday season, higher oil prices may stunt the drop.

AAA said that it was watching the current situation in the Middle East in terms of potential short- and long-term impacts to crude oil and gasoline prices and that so far it was too soon to speculate.