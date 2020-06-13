Gas prices jump in NJ, around nation, as restrictions ease

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have jumped in New Jersey and around the nation as states move to reopen and Americans hit the road again following restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.08, up a nickel from a week ago. Drivers were paying $2.80 a gallon at this time last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.09, up almost a dime in the last week. The national average was $2.72 at this time a year ago.

Analysts say drivers will see prices at the pump increase as crude oil prices and demand for gasoline rises, which is typical during the summer driving season — but they expect gas prices to be cheaper than they were last summer.