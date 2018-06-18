https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Gas-prices-in-Las-Vegas-following-national-13003875.php
Gas prices in Las Vegas following national downward trend
Updated 11:23 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gasoline prices in the Las Vegas area are following the national downward trend.
GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area is $3.27. That's according to a survey of 649 gas stations.
Gas prices in Las Vegas Sunday were about 2 cents a gallon lower than a week ago and about 65 cents higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says motorists are seeing the lowest average gasoline prices in a month. He says this comes as the "OPEC appears poised to adjust oil production levels" and the U.S. nears hitting 11 million barrels pumped a day.
The national average has fallen about 2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.89.
View Comments