Gas prices in Las Vegas continue to increase, reach $3.29

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gasoline prices in the Las Vegas area have increased over the past month.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area is $3.29. That's according to a survey of 649 gas stations.

Gas prices in Las Vegas Sunday were about 67 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and about 5 cents higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says gasoline prices will likely decline this month after peaking just before Memorial Day.

DeHaan says prices will likely drop as "summer gasoline inventories continue to build and refiners continue to crank out fuels like gasoline and diesel."

The national average has fallen about 3 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.91.