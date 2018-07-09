https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Gas-prices-fall-2-cents-to-2-90-a-gallon-in-13060083.php
Gas prices fall 2 cents, to $2.90 a gallon in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is down this week.
AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.90 per gallon, or two cents lower that last week.
That's four cents higher than the national average and 67 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago at this time.
AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon and as high as $3.09 in Rhode Island.
AAA says demand for gasoline this summer has remained strong and pump prices have been relatively stable.
