https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Gas-prices-drop-as-end-of-summer-driving-season-13165587.php
Gas prices drop as end of summer driving season approaches
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices in New Jersey are dropping as the Labor Day weekend and the end of the summer driving season approaches.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in New Jersey was $2.88, down two cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.39 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.85 a gallon, also down two pennies a gallon from last week. The national average a year ago was $2.34 a gallon.
Analysts say drivers hoping to get one last road trip in this summer could see savings at the pump, but there could also be a last-minute spike as demand increases closer to the holiday.
View Comments