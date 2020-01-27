Gas prices drop a bit in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Weekly gas prices have fallen a bit in northern New England in the last week, a gas survey company said Monday.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in Vermont went down 3.1 cents in the last week, to $2.59 a gallon. In Maine, prices fell 2.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.53. In New Hampshire, prices dropped 2 cents a gallon, to $2.44.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50 Monday. That’s down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25 cents higher than a year ago.