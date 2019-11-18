Gas prices down a bit in Vermont, unchanged in Maine, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — There’s been little change in northern New England’s gas prices over the last week.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in Vermont dropped 3 cents, to $2.59 a gallon. But prices were unchanged in New Hampshire at $2.45 a gallon, and in Maine, at $2.54 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 Monday. That’s down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.