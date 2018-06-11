https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Gas-prices-decline-for-first-time-in-weeks-12984800.php
Gas prices decline for first time in weeks
Updated 1:47 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is inching downwards.
AAA Northeast says Monday its weekly survey found self-serve regular selling for an average of $2.95 per gallon, down four cents from a week ago.
That's three cents above the national average of $2.92. The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 65 cents higher than it was a year ago.
AAA found gas in the state selling for as low as $2.74 per gallon to as high as $3.09.
Northeast Senior Vice President Lloyd Albert says recent high gas prices have influenced driving habits. While consumer gasoline demand remains strong, it is "slowing and growing," he said,
