https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Gas-pipeline-processing-plant-proposed-in-North-14959785.php Gas pipeline, processing plant proposed in North Dakota JAMES MacPHERSON, Associated Press Published 3:30 pm EST, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Most Popular 1 Westport stabbing suspect ordered to undergo competency evaluation 2 Guilford teen accused of attempted murder in Westport stabbing 3 Pair of accidents caused big delays on Merritt Parkway 4 Jennifer Dulos case: Fotis Dulos, Troconis and former attorney charged in murder 5 Guilford man, 18, accused of attempted murder 6 Chef’s Table closing Westport location 7 Westport property sells for $1.21 million View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.