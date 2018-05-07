Gas line corporation, BP make progress on Alaska gas deal

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state-sanctioned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. says BP has committed to sell gas to a major liquefied natural gas project.

The gas line corporation says agreement has been reached with BP on terms including price and volume. Further details were not disclosed.

The corporation says the parties anticipate finalizing a long-term gas sales agreement this year.

BP is one of the North Slope's major energy producers.

Larry Persily, a former federal coordinator for Alaska gas line projects, says of the big three North Slope producers, BP has been the most politically supportive of the project.

The other two companies are Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips.

Gas agreements will be a key piece of the proposed mega-project.

Alaska has been exploring advancing the project with Chinese companies.