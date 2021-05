WESTPORT — A stretch of Hillspoint Road is closed Monday morning because of a gas leak, police said.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police said Hillspoint Road was closed between Compo Hill Avenue and Soundview Drive.

The closure was prompted by a gas leak, police said.

At 9:45 a.m., police said Hillspoint Road was open to alternating traffic between Compo Hill Avenue and Soundview Drive. Police said drivers should expect delays through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.