Gary officer shoots police dog after attack during arrest

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary police officer shot and wounded a police dog when the canine attacked him as officers were arresting a suspect in an armed carjacking, police said.

The dog, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thanos, was taken to the Hobart Animal Clinic in fair condition after being shot early Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said that Thanos lunged at an officer as sheriff's deputies were working with Gary officers to arrest the carjacking suspect, the Post-Tribune reported.

He said the sheriff's office is reviewing the incident involving the dog, which is part of the sheriff's office's police force.

“I have a deep sense of respect and admiration for our K-9s, their handlers and the job they perform during intense and sometimes chaotic situations,” he said in a statement.