Garland County medical marijuana sales top 100 pounds in May

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — More than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of medical marijuana has been sold in Garland County since dispensaries opened in the state last month.

The Sentinel-Record reports that Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs sold 27.7 pounds (12.6 kilograms) from noon on May 24 through noon Friday, and it has sold 70.09 pounds (31.8 kilograms) since opening May 10.

Doctor's Orders RX, also in Hot Springs, had sold 37.74 pounds (17.1 kilograms) through Friday.

There are 32 dispensaries licensed statewide.

The two dispensaries operating in Garland County say they charge $15 per gram. The state has no oversight on pricing. The cost is not covered under some health insurance plans because marijuana is illegal under federal law.