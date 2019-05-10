Garden Club hosts annual Plant Sale

Plant Sale Chair Kathy Oberman Tracy, co-chair Kara Wong and Westport Garden Club President Kelle Ruden stand with flowers plants for sale at the group's annual fundraiser on the Saugatuck Congregational Church lawn in Westport on May 10, 2019.

WESTPORT — Despite the cloudy weather, the Westport Garden Club’s annual Plant Sale attracted crowds to the Saugatuck Congregational Church lawn Friday morning.

First held in 1928 out of a member’s garage, the sale has since dug deep roots in town and grown into a communitywide event that features a variety of plants, flowers, vegetables and even baked goods, all contributed by club members. This year also marks the 95th anniversary of the Garden Club, President Kelle Ruden said.

Proceeds from the one-day fundraiser benefit the club to maintain civic gardens and cemeteries in town, as well as tuition grants for Staples High School students.

“You’re going local to local in a big way,” plant sale co-chair Kara Wong said.

Though only a few dozen people were seen perusing the plant selection around 11:30 a.m., Ruden said there had been a rush of people earlier in the morning and expected another crowd around lunchtime.

With First Selectman Jim Marpe designating 2019-20 as the “Year of the Pollinator” in Westport, interest in creating pollinator-friendly gardens has grown, according to Ruden.

“We’ve had more interest from the public because of that,” she said.

Some favorites at this year’s event included tomatoes, native plants, deer-resistant plants and Mother’s Day flower arrangements.