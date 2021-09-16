Gabriele's Italian Steakhouse opening soon in Westport

WESTPORT — Danny Gabriele likes providing good food to people willing to appreciate it, but he also likes a little glamour.

Gabriele was owner of Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse in Greenwich and, before it closed in 2019, the eatery attracted the likes of Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Judge Judy and others. Now Gabriele is on the verge of opening a new Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse, and he said he purposely picked Westport as the restaurant’s home because of the town’s upscale vibe.

“Westport is a beautiful town,” Gabriele said. “Westport likes nice things and they’re willing to pay. It’s a lot like Greenwich that way.”

The new Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse is slated to open in early October at 27 Powers Court, adjacent to the Westport Country Playhouse. Another slice of the location’s appeal, Gabriele said, is that the building used to house The Dressing Room, a restaurant co-owned by the late screen legend Paul Newman. That, he said, appealed to his affection for celebrity.

The space — which, in addition to the Dressing Room, also housed Positano Ristorante — has been undergoing renovations for months. Gabriele said the inside was completely gutted and redone.

“It’s completely transformed,” he said. “Everything’s been redone.”

Gabriele said there have been some delays in the renovations, as many of the materials he has needed were on back order. However, the project has generated a lot of enthusiasm from area residents.

“People walk by and say ‘This is not Gabrieles from Greenwich, is it?’ I say yes, and I invite them in and give them the tour. People are pretty excited about it,” Gabriele said.

The steakhouse will offer much of the food it was known for at the Greenwich location, including steaks, fresh pastas and an array of steakhouse sides. But Gabriele said he’s also looking to offer some diversity in the menu, so there will also be vegetarian dishes, including a rustic cauliflower steak.

Matthew Mandell, executive director and president of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce, said the restaurant’s opening is greatly anticipated.

“Gabriele’s will be a great addition to Westport and the fine dining scene we are known for,” Mandell said. “Playhouse enthusiasts will enjoy a meal before or drinks after a show. That’s fabulous synergy.”

Playhouse general manager Beth Huisking said she is also eager about the new restaurant.

“The Playhouse is thrilled to welcome Gabriele’s of Westport to our campus,” she said. “They have an incredible reputation from their time in Greenwich and we’re sure our patrons will have a new favorite pre- or post-show dining spot.”