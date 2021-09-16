Gabriele's Italian Steakhouse opening soon in Westport Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 1:59 p.m.
WESTPORT — Danny Gabriele likes providing good food to people willing to appreciate it, but he also likes a little glamour.
Gabriele was owner of Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse in Greenwich and,
before it closed in 2019, the eatery attracted the likes of Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Judge Judy and others. Now Gabriele is on the verge of opening a new Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse, and he said he purposely picked Westport as the restaurant’s home because of the town’s upscale vibe.
