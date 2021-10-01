Gableman sends subpoenas to Milwaukee, Green Bay officials

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Republicans' probe of the 2020 election has sent subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay officials demanding information about private donations they used to run their voting operations.
Michael Gableman sent subpoenas to Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg and Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys on Thursday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The subpoenas seek documents related to grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.