GOP sees opportunity against Menendez after NJ primary

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A little-known newspaper publisher won a surprising 38 percent of the vote against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez in a Democratic primary Tuesday, buoying Republican hopes of ousting the incumbent in November.

Whether that apparent protest vote against Menendez will translate into the GOP's first Senate win in New Jersey since 1972, though, is murky.

Political observers say Democrats turned off by corruption allegations against Menendez may have voted against him in the primary, but still might not be willing to support a Republican this fall.

Menendez took a healthy 62 percent of the vote in his contest with publisher Lisa McCormick.

He is set to face Republican challenger Bob Hugin.

The primary came about six months after the U.S. attorney in New Jersey tossed out corruption charges against Menendez.