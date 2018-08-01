GOP's Wallace, a farmer, wins seat in Mississippi House

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Price Wallace of Mendenhall has won a special election runoff for a seat in the Mississippi House.

He defeated Hayes Patrick of Puckett on Tuesday in House District 77, in parts of Rankin and Simpson counties.

Unofficial results show Wallace, who is a farmer, received 1,430 votes and Patrick, who runs a country store, received 1,350.

Wallace will serve until January 2020, finishing a term started by Republican Andy Gipson of Braxton. Gipson had been in the House since 2008 and left in April when Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed him state agriculture commissioner.

The GOP holds a three-fifths majority in the 122-member state House. Candidates run without party labels in Mississippi special elections, but both Wallace and Patrick said they are Republican.