GOP positions to grab left-leaning Nashville in US House map JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 1:18 a.m.
1 of10 Pastor Aaron Marble stands in front of a mural in the historically black community of North Nashville, Friday, Feb.11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The area is being combined into a mostly white congressional district, a move Marble believes will unfairly affect black voters. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Black college students once marched downtown from the north Nashville neighborhood where Aaron Marble preaches, sitting at whites-only lunch counters to fight for civil rights. Soon, his historically Black community will fold into a mostly rural, white 14-county territory, and he'll likely have a Republican congressman.
Reality set in for Marble when longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, a white moderate Democrat, said he wouldn't run again because even he couldn't win any of the three new Nashville seats drawn by Republicans during the once-a-decade redistricting process.
Written By
JONATHAN MATTISE