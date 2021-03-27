GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 9:51 a.m.
Partisan takeovers of election boards. Threats to fine county election officials and overturn results. Even bans on giving water to voters while they stand in line.
In addition to their nationwide efforts to limit access to the ballot, Republican lawmakers in some states are moving to gain greater control over the local mechanics of elections, from voter registration all the way to certifying results.
