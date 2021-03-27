GOP lawmakers push to keep COVID contact-tracing rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators are pushing to keep in place specific rules for tracing the close contacts of people exposed to COVID-19 despite public health groups' opposition.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved a bill making limits on COVID-19 contact tracing permanent, rather than repealing them May 1. The GOP-controlled Legislature approved the rules last year at Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt's request. He argued that they protect the privacy of infected people and prevent information about them from becoming public.