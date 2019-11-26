GOP gubernatorial candidates to debate without Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Republican gubernatorial candidates are meeting for their first debate just two days after the president’s son campaigned in Montana for the third candidate seeking the party’s nomination.

Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski are planning to participate in Tuesday’s debate in Helena despite U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte declining to attend because it of a scheduling conflict.

The debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Carroll College.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a fundraiser for Gianforte in Helena.

The three men are competing for the party’s nomination for the open governor’s seat in 2020.

Four Democrats are running in their party’s primary.