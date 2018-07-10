GOP drops support for House candidate in New Jersey

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP's campaign committee is dropping its support for a New Jersey Republican running for Congress over his racially charged writings on social media and online.

An attorney who has hosted talk shows, Seth Grossman is the GOP nominee for an open seat in the 2nd District, which stretches inland from coastal Atlantic City. Grossman has posted disparagingly of African-Americans.

The National Republican Campaign Committee's chairman, Steve Stivers, says in a statement, "Bigotry has no place in society — let alone the U.S. House of Representatives."

Stivers says the NRCC "withdraws our support" and urges Grossman "to reconsider his candidacy."

The campaign committee hopes to find a new candidate swiftly. It's a swing district that experts say is likely to flip to Democrats in November.