GOP candidate shoots red flag to oppose New Mexico bill

CAPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A Republican U.S. House candidate in southern New Mexico has released an ad with her shooting a “red flag” to protest a state gun control proposal.

Claire Chase on Thursday unveiled the online video where she challenges “Santa Fe liberals” to come and take her firearm. She then shoots a red flag with a rifle to show her displeasure with the proposed red-flag gun law.

A bill heading to the governor's desk would allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary surrender of guns by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Conservatives, some sheriffs and gun-rights advocates say the measure is unconstitutional.

Chase is facing former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys for the Republican nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces. The seat represents southern New Mexico along the border.

In 2018, Torres Small also ran a television ad with her shooting a rifle. She defeated Herrell in the general election by less than 3,000 votes to flip the historically Republican-leaning seat.