GFA winter teams finish week undefeated

Westport's Oscar Edelman had 10 points and seven rebounds in Greens Farms Academy's win over King. Westport's Oscar Edelman had 10 points and seven rebounds in Greens Farms Academy's win over King. Photo: Submitted Photo: Submitted Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close GFA winter teams finish week undefeated 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

It was an undefeated week of Greens Farms Academy winter sports as all the Dragons varsity teams were victorious in each contest they played.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Dragons held Canterbury to a single basket in the second half while pulling away for their 11th win in 12 games this season with a 58-14 victory.

Sheridan Oberhand (Trumbull) and Allie Palmieri (Trumbull) scored 15 points each to lead the GFA attack. MaryGrace Dellisanti (Wilton) had five rebounds while Georgia Grabowski (Stratford) had 7 points, four rebounds and four assists. Oberhand also had three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The earned a hard-fought 57-53 win over Redemption Christian Academy to end the week.

Palmeiri tossed in 28 points for GFA while Grabowski had 19. Oberhand dished out four assists while Grabowski had a team-high five rebounds and Palmieri had four boards to go with three blocks and two steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Senior forward Jack Seegers (Stamford) tossed in 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had six steals and dished out three assists to lead GFA to a big home win over King on Thursday.

TJ Holloway (Orange) added 15 points, Kobi Agard (Norwalk) had 14 and Oscar Edelman (Westport) tallied 10 for the Dragons.

Edelman also had seven rebounds, David Basich (Westport) had six boards in addition to three assists and a pair of steals while Agard had four steals.

On Saturday, Agard’s foul shot with 2.4 seconds left in the game gave the host GFA Dragons a 53-52 win over Hopkins in the third meeting of the season against the two schools.

GFA swept the Hilltoppers in all three games, but Saturday’s game was the toughest battle.

Seegers led the GFA charge with 13 points while Edelman had nine points and Agard, TJ Holloway and Sam Maged (Westport) had seven points each.

BOYS SQUASH

Blake Newcomer (Greenwich) and Will Sarbinowski (Darien), playing out of the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, both notched victories to lead GFA to a 5-2 win over Rye Country Day on Wednesday.

Newcomer won 11-6, 11-4, 11-2 with Sarbinowski posting an 11-4, 11-6, 11-8 win.

Eddie Xue (Westport) took a point with an 11-7, 11-9, 11-3 win and Brady Melnick (Westport) won by a 14-12, 12-10, 11-9 score and Max Laferriere (Souhtport) earned a hard-fought 11-9, 4-11, 13-15, 11-9, 11-9 win.

The Dragons coasted to a 7-0 home win over King on Thursday to improved to 7-2.

Newcomer won while dropping just eight points while Sarbinowski posted a win by dropping just two points. Oscar Hecker (Westport) dropped just four points in his win while Laferriere, Melnick, Andrew Wagner (Southport), and Will Paliotta (Westport) all won in straight sets, as well.

GIRLS SQUASH

The Dragons rolled to a 7-0 road win over Holy Child on Tuesday.

Six of the seven matches were clean sweeps for the Dragons.

Clare Foley (Southport) won 11-5, 11-2, 11-5; Mary Kessler (Westport) won 3-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9; Annabelle Kreitler (Fairfield) won 11-2, 11-7, 11-4; Ryan Boyle (Southport) won 11-0, 11-2, 11-2; Keely O’Shea (Darien) won 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Cassy Callari (Weston) won 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 and Katie Gabriele (Westport) notched an 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 win.