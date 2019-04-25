GFA lacrosse’s successes are a highlight of the week

The Greens Farms Academy baseball team notched its first win of the season while the Dragons lacrosse programs kept their winning ways going, highlighting the week in sports on Beachside Avenue.

BASEBALL

Senior captain Sean Hogan (Westport) threw six innings of shutout baseball, striking out eight and leading the Dragons to their first win of the spring season on Monday, 5-0, over St. Luke’s.

Ian Brown (Darien) was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Hogan also had a hit and a run scored.

Freshman Ben Isenstein (Stamford) and eighth-grader Charlie Lafreniere (Norwalk) also had hits and runs scored.

The Dragons managed five hits against Brunswick in a 9-0 defeat at home earlier in the week. Brown and Hogan both doubled for the Dragons.

BOYS GOLF

The Dragons got their first home match of the season in, but fell by a 6-3 score to Rye Country Day on a windy, wet day at Birchwood.

Will Paliotta’s (Westport) 43 led the way for the GFA. Eli Kennon (Old Greenwich) added a 44 while Piero Panariello (Westport) shot a 47 and Ian Epps (Darien) and Liam Foley (Southport) both carded 48s.

Rye won the team score points 219-230.

BOYS LACROSSE

The Dragons fired 35 shots en route to a balanced scoring attack and a 9-3 win over Avon Old Farms on Wednesday.

Charlie Benson (Darien) had two goals and three assists while Henry Mcdonald (Westport) added two goals, as well.

The Dragons got single goals from Darien’s Liam Murphy (1 assist), Weston’s Ryan Pilkinton (2 assists), Darien’s Will Magrone (1 assist), Wilton’s Zach Liston and Darien’s Kyle Haas. Kevin Kuryla (Darien) and Thomas Edwards (Darien) also had assists.

Goalie Jack Grills (Darien) had 8 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ella Murphy (Darien), Alex Nesi (Fairfield) and Meg Nesi (Fairfield) scored three goals each to lead the host Dragons to a 10-8 win over non-league rival Cheshire Academy on Monday.

Sarah Peltier (Stamford) added the other goal for the Dragons, who improved to 4-0.

Kaitlin Reed (Southport) made 10 saves for GFA.

Murphy scored seven goals on eight shots to lead the Dragons to a 10-5 win over Holy Child on Wednesday at home.

Meg Nesi scored two goals and Alex Nesi added the other for the Dragons, who were tied 3-3 at the half.

Goalie Kelly van Hoesen (Greenwich) made nine saves for the Dragons, who improved to 5-0.

SOFTBALL

The Dragons fell behind by 12 runs early but stormed back to throw a scare into visiting King during a seven-inning thriller on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the first time in at least eight years that GFA has gone a complete seven innings against one of the stronger teams in the FAA.

Junior catcher Janise Park (Bridgeport) led the way with a 3-for-5 day, including a bases-loaded triple. She finished the day with four RBIs.

Katie Gabriele (Westport) also had three hits and three runs scored while senior Maddy Canning (New Canning), who gave up just two runs in four innings of work, added two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Katherine Wells (Westport) also added two hits for GFA, which fell to 2-3. Piper Dove (Norwalk) also scored three runs while Rari Bellingeri (Stamford) plated a run with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt.

BOYS TENNIS

The Dragons fell at No. 1 and 2 singles but swept the rest of the way to earn the road win at St. Luke’s on Wednesday.

Davis McDonald (Westport) won 6-0, 6-3, and Jack Wolfsohn (Easton) won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 and 4 singles.

In doubles, Aidan Helfant (Westport) and Matt Timashev (Greenwich) won 6-4, 6-3; Sam Lublinsky (Westport) and Albert Bostoen (Westport) won 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; and Jordan Lui (Stamford) and Will Schadt (Norwalk) won 6-1, 6-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

The host Dragons battled against Rye Country Day School before falling by a 4-3 score.

GFA got wins out of Ryan Boyle (Southport) at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-1) and the doubles teams of Harriet Wells (Westport) and Lane Murphy (Darien), who won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) and Michelle Fedetova (Greenwich) and Allison Telesz (Fairfield), who posted a 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 1-0 (7-4) win.

GFA is now 3-2.