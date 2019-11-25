Funeral service set for Westport firefighter Turk Aksoy

WESTPORT — A memorial service for Westport firefighter Turk Aksoy will take place Sunday at Saugatuck Elementary School, the Westport Fire Department announced on Monday.

The wake for Aksoy will be Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harding Funeral Home. Out-of-town firefighters, police and EMS are asked to wear Class A, white gloves, bell cap, and badge mourning band. Public parking will be available, as well as parking at the Senior Center Parking Lot.

Aksoy, a 13-year veteran of the Westport Fire Department, died Friday at the age of 46 due to occupational cancer. He was predeceased by his wife Denise in January, and is survived by his two children.

The memorial service for Aksoy will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Out-of-town firefighters are asked to arrive at Railroad parking lot 1 or lot 8 no later than 10 a.m. Out-of-town firefighters will be bused from the parking lot to the front of Saugatuck Elementary School and directed where to line up.

Uniform of the day will be Class A, white gloves, bell cap, and badge with mourning band. No out-of-town fire apparatus or color guards are needed.

General public parking for the funeral will be at Saugatuck Elementary School. Overflow parking will be at Kings Highway Elementary School.

A light meal will follow the service at the Westport VFW at 465 Riverside Ave.