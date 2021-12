FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A housing assistance program for survivors of human trafficking will be developed in southeastern Kentucky with a federal grant, officials said.

The U.S. Justice Department awarded the $600,000 grant for a short-term housing program that will help trafficking survivors in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, and Whitley counties, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday in a statement.