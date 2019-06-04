Funds for domestic violence under LePage spent elsewhere

DEXTER, Maine (AP) — Most funds earmarked for a Maine domestic violence program went to day-to-day jail operations instead.

The Bangor Daily News reports just $10,000 of $36,000 raised through a Dexter 5K race and matching state funds went to purchase electronic tracking devices meant to protect domestic violence victims.

In 2012, former Gov. Paul LePage accepted a check for $18,000 in race proceeds. The race was in memory of Amy Lake and her two children, who were killed by Lake's husband in 2011.

The Board of Corrections distributed $10,000 among three counties for electronic monitoring pilot programs, but the remainder was absorbed by the County Jail Operations Fund when the board was eliminated.

A former LePage aide called the report "absolutely ridiculous" and that LePage followed statutory requirements by giving the money to the board.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com