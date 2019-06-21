Fundraiser benefits Westport firefighter and family

From left, firefighters Patrick Dailey and Paul Spennato, yoga instructor Donna Jackson, The Whelk co-owner Massimo Tullio, Lt. Todd Denke, and firefighter Kevin Mossop strike a yoga pose during the fundraiser for Turk Aksoy on June 21, 2019, in Westport. less From left, firefighters Patrick Dailey and Paul Spennato, yoga instructor Donna Jackson, The Whelk co-owner Massimo Tullio, Lt. Todd Denke, and firefighter Kevin Mossop strike a yoga pose during the fundraiser ... more Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Liana Teixeira / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Fundraiser benefits Westport firefighter and family 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Firefighters and yoga aren’t things that normally go together, but when it came to helping a fellow first responder, nothing was off the table.

Friends and community members gathered outside The Whelk on Friday afternoon to help raise funds for firefighter Turk Aksoy and his family.

Aksoy, a member of the Westport Fire Department since 2006, was diagosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2014. He was able to keep working until this past December, when his condition worsened. A month later, his wife Denise passed away unexpectedly.

Since then, Fire Lt. Nick Marsan has started a GoFundMe as a way to assist Aksoy’s two children. So far, 348 people have raised $36,000, but Marsan said the total is closer to $55,000 when counting additional benefits held, including one at Partner’s Cafe in Norwalk last month.

And Friday’s event featured no shortage of support, with tickets selling for $30 and a donation bucket filling up as more people arrived.

The fundraiser, sponsored by The Whelk, Knot Norm’s of Norwalk, Match Burger Lobster, Fleishers Craft Butchery and Saugatuck Sweets, included food, drinks and a yoga session taught by Donna Jackson, of Saraswati’s Yoga Joint.

Marsan said the department is “going to do what we can for our brother and his family,” and provide his kids with what they need for college.

After hearing about Aksoy’s situation, Whelk owners Massimo Tullio and Bill Taibe extended a helping hand to the fire department, saying they wanted to create an event that brought the community together.

lteixeira@ctpost.com