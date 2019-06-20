Fun summer activities to do in Westport

Preparing a spread worth celebrating are Michelle Hogue, left, and Lauren Bromberg, both of Westport, at the Westport Fireworks at Compo Beach. Taken Monday, July 2, 2018, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — With school officially over and warmer weather on the horizon all signs lead to one thing: summer is here.

Throughout the summer, there are a host of events and places both visitors and residents can enjoy. From Compo Beach to a variety of restaurants, there is much to do.

Colleen Wiedmann, community and communications director for the Westport Downtown Merchants Association, said the Westport Country Playhouse is a great place to visit.

“They run shows all summer long,” Wiedmann said. “They bring very talented entertainers there and it’s really high quality entertainment.”

The Levitt Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheatre, also hosts various events throughout the summer. The Melissa and Doug Children’s series’ performances are on Wednesday nights and are a popular family event, Wiedmann said.

“People usually bring a picnic and there’s kids entertainment,” she said. “It’s a really fun night for everyone.”

On June 28, Westport will start their annual sidewalk sales. The three-day event allows residents and visitors to shop an assortment of items while walking through Main Street.

“Friday’s usually the best pick and Sunday’s can be the best bargain,” Wiedmann said. “It’s a highly anticipated event.”

One of the major summer highlights for Westport is the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration, which will be held July 3 at Compo Beach and draws even out-of-towners to watch the show.

“It’s a huge event,” Wiedmann said. “The beach is packed from end-to-end with people. It’s definitely something people should check out if they’re here for Fourth of July.”

On July 20, the Westport Fine Arts Festival will return to town. The two-day arts festival will showcase a roster of 175 national and international fine artists exhibiting their work. Artwork is also available for purchase in a wide variety of price ranges.

Wiedmann said this year there will also be an emerging artist portion where they award a scholarship to a future local artist. The program is through a partnership with Silvermine Arts Center.

There will be a Kids Create area featuring hands on projects for all ages, Wiedmann said.

“We really made a point to make this a family-oriented event,” she said.

Connected to the Fine Arts Festival is also the Westport Library annual book sale. The sale will give book lovers an opportunity to view and purchase over 100,000 gently used books, records, and more, Wiedmann said.

“This is adjacent to the Fine Arts Festival,” she said. “It’s a very cultural weekend for downtown. There’s something for everybody.”

